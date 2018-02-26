Bunzl (BNZL)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2040.00p Today's change: +0.99%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2040.00p 5 day change: +2.26%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2040.00p 6 month change: -10.17%

Contact details

Address: York House, 45 Seymour Street, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 7725 5000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7725 5001
Website: www.bunzl.com

Company information

Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl was formed in the 1940s though its origins date back another 100 years. The group expanded rapidly through its cigarette filter business Filtrona, though this was demerged in June 2005 and the group now focuses on its food packaging and cleaning products operations.

Bunzl's profit grew in 2017 as it committed a record amount to acquisitions

Bunzl's profit grew in 2017 as it committed a record amount to acquisitions

Bunzl plans to continue snapping up firms in the fragmented outsourcing and distribution sectors to boost growth [...]

26 February 2018
Views
126
Best paid in 2017: Micro Focus boss set for macro bonus

Best paid in 2017: Micro Focus boss set for macro bonus

An executive chairman who has managed to hand shareholders average returns of 40 per cent every year is set [...]

29 October 2017
Views
1,094
Bunzl's profit rises on strong growth from acquisitions

Bunzl's profit rises on strong growth from acquisitions

Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl revealed a rise in first-half profit as the company reels in benefits [...]

29 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
157
This FTSE 100 firm's shares have returned over 4,000 per cent since 2007

This FTSE 100 firm's shares have returned over 4,000 per cent since 2007

Support services firms. For some, they may not be in the sexiest of sectors. But research released today suggests [...]

19 April 2017
Shares
14
Views
1,625
Bunzl's flashes the cash on workwear firms

Bunzl's flashes the cash on workwear firms

Acquisitive support services giant Bunzl today splashed the cash on two safety workwear firms from either side [...]

4 April 2017
Views
142
Bunzl buys US-based "mini-Bunzl" in $160m deal

Bunzl buys US-based "mini-Bunzl" in $160m deal

Support services giant Bunzl has snapped up a US competitor labelled a "mini-Bunzl" in a deal understood to be [...]

1 March 2017
Shares
18
Views
420
Next replace Barton with former Bunzl boss

Next replace Barton with former Bunzl boss

Retailer Next today announced chairman John Barton will step down after 15 years with the company. [...]

14 February 2017
Views
195
Bunzl bats on with buying bonanza

Bunzl bats on with buying bonanza

Support services giant Bunzl has started 2017 where it left off in the previous year by revealing a brace of new [...]

10 January 2017
Views
494
Bunzl can't wait until Black Friday to spend, spend, spend

Bunzl can't wait until Black Friday to spend, spend, spend

Outsourcing giant Bunzl showed no signs of stopping its spending spree as it announced two further acquisitions [...]

22 November 2016
Views
194
Shares in Bunzl bumble on flat revenues

Shares in Bunzl bumble on flat revenues

Bunzl's share price fell over 1.5 per cent today after revealing that third quarter underlying revenues were [...]

26 October 2016
Views
195
Bunzl goes on a shopping spree as profits rise

Bunzl goes on a shopping spree as profits rise

Outsourcer and distribution group Bunzl today reported profit and revenue growth as its acquisition spree spread [...]

29 February 2016
Views
218
Bunzl revenue rises seven per cent in first half of 2015

Bunzl revenue rises seven per cent in first half of 2015

Bunzl has reported higher profit and revenue in the six months to the end of June, after it went on an acquisition [...]

24 August 2015
Shares
7
Views
280
Bunzl a perfect fit for glove maker Tillman

Bunzl a perfect fit for glove maker Tillman

OUTSOURCING firm Bunzl has bought US-based safety business Blake H Brown, trading as Tillman.

7 January 2015
Shares
5
Views
343
Distribution firm Bunzl soars on acquisitions and rise in revenue

Distribution firm Bunzl soars on acquisitions and rise in revenue

BUNZL, the distribution and outsourcing firm, saw its shares climb yesterday after it unveiled three new acquisitions [...]

17 April 2014
Bunzl soars as spending spree boosts earnings

Bunzl soars as spending spree boosts earnings

SHARES in Bunzl soared nearly seven per cent yesterday, after the distribution and outsourcing group unveiled [...]

25 February 2014

Content tagged with "Bunzl"