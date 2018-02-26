All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Address: York House, 45 Seymour Street, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 7725 5000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7725 5001
Website: www.bunzl.com
Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl was formed in the 1940s though its origins date back another 100 years. The group expanded rapidly through its cigarette filter business Filtrona, though this was demerged in June 2005 and the group now focuses on its food packaging and cleaning products operations.
Bunzl plans to continue snapping up firms in the fragmented outsourcing and distribution sectors to boost growth [...]
An executive chairman who has managed to hand shareholders average returns of 40 per cent every year is set [...]
Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl revealed a rise in first-half profit as the company reels in benefits [...]
Support services firms. For some, they may not be in the sexiest of sectors. But research released today suggests [...]
Acquisitive support services giant Bunzl today splashed the cash on two safety workwear firms from either side [...]
Support services giant Bunzl has snapped up a US competitor labelled a "mini-Bunzl" in a deal understood to be [...]
Retailer Next today announced chairman John Barton will step down after 15 years with the company. [...]
Support services giant Bunzl has started 2017 where it left off in the previous year by revealing a brace of new [...]
Outsourcing giant Bunzl showed no signs of stopping its spending spree as it announced two further acquisitions [...]
Bunzl's share price fell over 1.5 per cent today after revealing that third quarter underlying revenues were [...]
Outsourcer and distribution group Bunzl today reported profit and revenue growth as its acquisition spree spread [...]
Bunzl has reported higher profit and revenue in the six months to the end of June, after it went on an acquisition [...]
OUTSOURCING firm Bunzl has bought US-based safety business Blake H Brown, trading as Tillman.
BUNZL, the distribution and outsourcing firm, saw its shares climb yesterday after it unveiled three new acquisitions [...]
SHARES in Bunzl soared nearly seven per cent yesterday, after the distribution and outsourcing group unveiled [...]
