All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 193.00p Today's change: -3.50%
Price: 193.00p 5 day change: -4.74%
Price: 193.00p 6 month change: -44.9%
Address: Griffin House, 40 Lever Street, Manchester, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 161 236 8256
Fax: +44 (0) 161 238 2662
Website: www.nbrown.co.uk
The company is a major direct home shopping retailer, selling value products such as clothing, footwear, household and electrical goods. It also provides financial services including unsecured personal loans, warranties and insurance.
