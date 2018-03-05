Booker Group (BOK)

Contact details

Address: Equity House, Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, Northants, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 19 3337 1000
Fax: +44 (0) 19 3337 1010
Website: www.bookergroup.com

Company information

Booker is a cash and carry operator, offering branded and private-label goods which are sold to the likes of independent convenience stores, grocers, leisure outlets, pubs and restaurants within the UK. Good supplied include fresh and frozen food, beers, wines, spirits, tobacco and non-food items.

Done deal: Tesco completes £3.7bn acquisition of Booker Group

Tesco today completed its acquisition of Booker Group, creating the leading food group in the UK. [...]

5 March 2018
It's official: Tesco and Booker will merge to form UK's largest food group

Booker Group's shareholders have backed Tesco's £3.7bn bid for the wholesaler today, giving Tesco boss Dave Lewis [...]

28 February 2018
Decision time: Shareholder advisory groups split over Tesco-Booker merger

Shareholder advisory firms are split over whether investors should vote through Tesco's takeover of Booker Group [...]

21 February 2018
Another advisory firm has told Booker investors to oppose Tesco's takeover

An investor advisory firm has thrown another obstacle in the path to Tesco's £3.7bn takeover of Booker, telling [...]

20 February 2018
Top advisory firm says Booker shareholders should reject £3.7bn Tesco deal

A top shareholder advisory firm has advised investors in wholesaler Booker to reject a £3.7bn takeover bid from [...]

16 February 2018
Tesco is planning a new brand to fend off competition from Aldi and Lidl

Tesco is mulling the creation of a new cut-price brand to rival surging competition from Aldi and Lidl. [...]

11 February 2018
Booker Group reports sales rise as it gears up for £3.7bn Tesco merger

Booker Group reported a sales rise today as it updated shareholders on trading ahead of its merger with Tesco. [...]

11 January 2018
Tesco "outperforms market" with Christmas sales rise

Tesco shares fell this morning despite the supermarket saying it had "outperformed" the market over Christmas, [...]

11 January 2018
Tesco's £3.7bn takeover of Booker Group cleared by competition watchdog

Tesco's £3.7bn takeover of Booker Group has been approved by the competition watchdog.  [...]

20 December 2017
Tesco's Booker bid approved by the CMA: This is how the City reacted

Tesco's takeover of wholesaler Booker Group has been cleared by the competition watchdog - provisionally, at [...]

14 November 2017
Watchdog delays provisional findings on £3.7bn Tesco-Booker merger

The competition regulator has pushed back the publication date of its provisional findings on the Tesco-Booker [...]

1 November 2017
Booker's sales rise as it gets on with "business as usual"

Booker Group said it was "business as usual" while it awaits the verdict on its proposed merger with Tesco, as [...]

12 October 2017
Winners and losers from retail's "Super Thursday"

It's been a busy morning for retail analysts as some of the biggest brands in fashion and food updated the market [...]

14 September 2017
Booker says review of £3.7bn deal with Tesco is "progressing"

Booker Group's boss said today that the competition review of the company's merger with Tesco was "progressing" [...]

14 September 2017
Booker Group sales rise as it prepares for Tesco takeover

Booker Group reported higher sales in the 12 weeks to 16 June, although tobacco sales dropped by eight per cent [...]

5 July 2017
