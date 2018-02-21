The past few days have been some of the most important in London’s fashion calendar. [...]
What do Debenhams, House of Fraser, Mothercare and Asos not have in common? [...]
The number of short-selling campaigns which activist investors ran last year fell dramatically, according to new [...]
The results are finally in, and what was suspected is now certain: Christmas was better than it has been for a [...]
Boohoo upped its revenue forecast today after it delivered record Black Friday sales across all of its brands. [...]
Brushing aside the warnings of a stock market bubble ready to burst, which have been flying around in recent [...]
One of the co-founders of fast fashion brand Boohoo has offloaded a tranche of her shares. [...]
Fast-growing online retailer Boohoo confirmed this morning that it has raised £50m from a share placing. [...]
Last week online fashion retailer Boohoo announced that its pre-tax profits had almost doubled to £31m – up [...]
Nothing to cry about here. Well, maybe some happy tears. [...]
Boohoo has upgraded its sales forecast yet again, saying this morning that sales will double this year. [...]
An investment bank which recently advised on a Jay Z deal has reported record revenues for 2016. [...]
Online fashion retailer Boohoo is moving forward with its $20m (£16m) acquisition of bankrupt rival Nasty Gal, [...]
Boohoo.com has ended 2016 on a high and looks set to continue the form into the New Year, with the online clothing [...]
Retailers with a strong online offering are set to be some of the biggest winners of the festive season's trading, [...]
