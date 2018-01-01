All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.


Address: PO Box 156, Frances House, Sir William Place, St Peter Port, Guernsey
Phone: +44 (0) 1481 702 400
Fax: +44 (0) 1481 702 407
Website: www.bluecrestallblue.co.uk
Launched in May 2006 under the name Close AllBlue Fund Limited, the firm is a closed-ended listed investment company operating under the umbrella of BlueCrest Capital Management, an asset management company based in Guernsey. BlueCrest AllBlue accesses the best of BlueCrest's funds across both discretionary and systematic trading, and seeks to achieve the optimal blend of those funds.
