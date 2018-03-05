Carillion's former top brass yesterday pushed back against a parliamentary inquiry into the failure of the doomed [...]
Sir Philip Green has published his response to a letter from veteran MP Frank Field, saying there is "no truth [...]
It's a sad fact that, as we started this year, both Toys R Us and Maplin facing collapse in the same breath was [...]
Dominic Chappell, the businessman who bought BHS for £1, has been ordered to pay a total of £87,000 for failing [...]
The man who set up Sir Philip Green's doomed sale of BHS is under scrutiny for his involvement in a suspected [...]
The Pensions Regulator has served a notice on Dominic Chappell, the man who bought BHS for £1, saying that it [...]
BHS' unsecured creditors are set for a £36m interim payout against debts over £1bn, according to reports. [...]
Dominic Chappell, the businessman who bought failing retailer BHS for £1, has been found guilty of failing to [...]
One of the UK's oldest surviving amusement parks has secured a vital £35m investment, saving more than 250 jobs. [...]
Britain's remaining final salary pension schemes will be extinguished within a decade, leading experts warned [...]
Furniture chain Multiyork today collapsed into administration, putting almost 550 jobs across the UK at risk. [...]
In his many meetings with Sir Philip Green, the head of restructuring and insolvency at the UK’s pension lifeboat [...]
Tata Steel wriggled out of promises to stump up at least £125m in cash as part of its deal to jettison British [...]
The chair of an influential group of MPs today supported calls to allow financially distressed firms to jettison [...]
Dominic Chappell, the man who bought BHS for £1 from Sir Philip Green, today denied he failed to co-operate with [...]
Dominic Chappell, the serial bankrupt who bought BHS for £1, is being prosecuted by the pensions watchdog. [...]
Britain's pension trustees are being paid less and expected to work more, according to research released today. [...]
FRP Advisory, the firm responsible for breaking up collapsed retailer BHS, today launched its own Northern Powerhouse [...]
The head of the Pension Protection Fund (PPF), the UK's pension lifeboat, is to step down after nearly nine years [...]
The government today revealed plans to give the Pensions Regulator greater "proactive" powers to crack down on [...]
The Pensions Regulator (TPR) believes BHS tycoon Sir Philip Green took a close interest in the retailer’s pension [...]
The pensions watchdog is set to publish the details of its probe into the collapse of BHS within weeks, City [...]
Sir Philip Green's holding company Taveta Investments has been hit with a £26.4m bill due to the collapse of [...]
A court judgement delivered today has shed light on the millions of pounds extracted from BHS by its former owner [...]
Retail Acquisitions, the company used by Dominic Chappell to buy BHS, has fallen into liquidation. [...]
BHS was almost 90 years old when it went into administration a year ago today, but all that remains of its legacy [...]
Sir Philip Green still faces more questions over his handling of the BHS pension deficit and the possibility of [...]
Iain Wright, Labour MP for Hartlepool and chair of the business, energy and industrial strategy committee, has [...]
The pension deficit at Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group grew by almost a quarter in the three years to 2016 [...]
Topshop's managing director Mary Homer is quitting the retail giant to head up The White Company. [...]
Content tagged with "BHS"