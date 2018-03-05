BHS

Learning from Carillion? MP inquiries must shed more light than heat

Carillion's former top brass yesterday pushed back against a parliamentary inquiry into the failure of the doomed [...]

5 March 2018
End of an era? Green calls for a truce with veteran MP Frank Field

Sir Philip Green has published his response to a letter from veteran MP Frank Field, saying there is "no truth [...]

4 March 2018
A startup SWAT team could have saved Toys R Us

It's a sad fact that, as we started this year, both Toys R Us and Maplin facing collapse in the same breath was [...]

2 March 2018
Former BHS owner Dominic Chappell has been fined £87,000

Dominic Chappell, the businessman who bought BHS for £1, has been ordered to pay a total of £87,000 for failing [...]

24 February 2018
The man who set up doomed sale of BHS scrutinised on possible Ponzi scheme

The man who set up Sir Philip Green's doomed sale of BHS is under scrutiny for his involvement in a suspected [...]

4 February 2018
Former BHS boss Dominic Chappell chased by regulator for £10m

The Pensions Regulator has served a notice on Dominic Chappell, the man who bought BHS for £1, saying that it [...]

1 February 2018
BHS creditors get a dividend – but it's a fraction of what they're owed

BHS' unsecured creditors are set for a £36m interim payout against debts over £1bn, according to reports. [...]

28 January 2018
Dominic Chappell found guilty of failing to provide BHS pension information

Dominic Chappell, the businessman who bought failing retailer BHS for £1, has been found guilty of failing to [...]

11 January 2018
We're in Dreamland! 250 jobs saved at one of UK's oldest amusement parks

One of the UK's oldest surviving amusement parks has secured a vital £35m investment, saving more than 250 jobs. [...]

11 January 2018
Regulator blamed for final salary pensions disappearing within 10 years

Britain's remaining final salary pension schemes will be extinguished within a decade, leading experts warned [...]

4 December 2017
Multiyork collapses into administration putting 550 jobs at risk

Furniture chain Multiyork today collapsed into administration, putting almost 550 jobs across the UK at risk. [...]

22 November 2017
Pension power: Sir Philip Green didn't swear at me, says lifeboat head

In his many meetings with Sir Philip Green, the head of restructuring and insolvency at the UK’s pension lifeboat [...]

13 November 2017
Revealed: How Tata Steel wriggled out of £125m pension promise

Tata Steel wriggled out of promises to stump up at least £125m in cash as part of its deal to jettison British [...]

18 October 2017
MP committee chair supports plans for stricken firms to jettison pensions

The chair of an influential group of MPs today supported calls to allow financially distressed firms to jettison [...]

27 September 2017
BHS buyer Dominic Chappell denies evading watchdog's probe

Dominic Chappell, the man who bought BHS for £1 from Sir Philip Green, today denied he failed to co-operate with [...]

20 September 2017
Dominic Chappell, who bought BHS for £1, prosecuted by pensions watchdog

Dominic Chappell, the serial bankrupt who bought BHS for £1, is being prosecuted by the pensions watchdog. [...]

22 August 2017
Working harder for less: Pension guardians get short end of the stick

Britain's pension trustees are being paid less and expected to work more, according to research released today. [...]

9 August 2017
BHS liquidator launches its own Northern Powerhouse

FRP Advisory, the firm responsible for breaking up collapsed retailer BHS, today launched its own Northern Powerhouse [...]

31 July 2017
Pensions lifeboat head to step down

The head of the Pension Protection Fund (PPF), the UK's pension lifeboat, is to step down after nearly nine years [...]

23 July 2017
The Pensions Regulator will be given powers to prevent BHS-style failings

The government today revealed plans to give the Pensions Regulator greater "proactive" powers to crack down on [...]

13 July 2017
Green sold BHS to avoid pension liability, regulator claims

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) believes BHS tycoon Sir Philip Green took a close interest in the retailer’s pension [...]

28 June 2017
Grab the popcorn: Probe into Sir Philip Green and BHS is out in weeks

The pensions watchdog is set to publish the details of its probe into the collapse of BHS within weeks, City [...]

13 June 2017
Sir Philip Green's company hit with £26.4m bill for BHS fallout

Sir Philip Green's holding company Taveta Investments has been hit with a £26.4m bill due to the collapse of [...]

7 June 2017
Court ruling sheds light on millions extracted from BHS by former owner

A court judgement delivered today has shed light on the millions of pounds extracted from BHS by its former owner [...]

16 May 2017
Chappell's Retail Acquisitions, which bought BHS for £1, enters liquidation

Retail Acquisitions, the company used by Dominic Chappell to buy BHS, has fallen into liquidation. [...]

4 May 2017
The BHS collapse: one year on

BHS was almost 90 years old when it went into administration a year ago today, but all that remains of its legacy [...]

25 April 2017
Philip Green could still lose his knighthood

Sir Philip Green still faces more questions over his handling of the BHS pension deficit and the possibility of [...]

23 April 2017
General Election 2017: BEIS committee chair Iain Wright to quit parliament

Iain Wright, Labour MP for Hartlepool and chair of the business, energy and industrial strategy committee, has [...]

19 April 2017
Revealed: Sir Philip Green's growing Arcadia pension deficit

The pension deficit at Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group grew by almost a quarter in the three years to 2016 [...]

2 April 2017
Another blow to Sir Philip Green as Topshop's MD quits

Topshop's managing director Mary Homer is quitting the retail giant to head up The White Company. [...]

29 March 2017
