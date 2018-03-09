The Company is organised as a feeder fund that invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Master Fund, a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open ended investment company, and which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis. The underlying philosophy is to construct strategies, often contingent in nature, with superior risk/return profiles, whose outcome will often be crystallised by an expected event occurring within a pre-determined period of time.