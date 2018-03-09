All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1996.50p Today's change: -0.42%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1996.50p 5 day change: -0.1%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1996.50p 6 month change: +0.58%
Address: Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, Channel Islands
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.bhmacro.com
The Company is organised as a feeder fund that invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Master Fund, a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open ended investment company, and which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis. The underlying philosophy is to construct strategies, often contingent in nature, with superior risk/return profiles, whose outcome will often be crystallised by an expected event occurring within a pre-determined period of time.
Content tagged with "BH Macro Ltd (GBP)"