Former Clydesdale Bank boss resigns from Prudential Regulation Committee

Former Clydesdale Bank chief executive David Thorburn has resigned from the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
545
Why economic growth (and rates) could increase faster than expected

Donald Trump’s plan to boost the US government’s spending by $300 billion has added fuel to a US and global [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
295
Common mistakes even savvy savers make

There's no two ways about it: saving is a slog, and it’s made even harder by a market that has been stagnant [...]

7 March 2018
Views
619
Bank of England to bring in "economic juries" to tackle groupthink

The Bank of England will this year set up new “economic juries” in its efforts to broaden public engagement [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
190
Small businesses could be stung for £355m if interest rates rise

Small businesses could be stung with £355m of extra interest payments if rates rise by 0.25 per cent, new research [...]

5 March 2018
Views
162
Bank of England chief Carney says cryptocurrencies are failing

Bank of England governor Mark Carney said cryptocurrencies are failing as a system of money.  [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
806
Banks leave £13bn in cheap money from Term Funding Scheme on the table

The final tally of cheap Bank of England (BoE) loans taken on by Britain’s banks is now in, with lenders leaving [...]

1 March 2018
Views
397
How Funding Circle is keeping the little guys in the loop

Let's be honest, financial institutions can be bleak places. Pretentious, impenetrable, and determined to make [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
945
Fed chair willing to hike rates faster if necessary

On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s prepared comments to Congress were released ahead of [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
155
No wonder the pound is rising – 2018 is set to be the year of the hawk

The start of next week will mark nine years since the Bank of England slashed interest rates to an historic low [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,618
Banks must get their heads out of the sand and into the cloud

There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
743
Withdrawal of BoE's cheap money punchbowl to raise mortgage borrowing costs

The Bank of England will this week close a bank funding programme which has kept lending rates artificially low, [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
746
Bank of England's deputy dove says faster rate hikes are coming

One of the Bank of England’s most dovish rate-setters has decided that signs of firmer wage growth mean interest [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,617
Editor's Notes: MPs should summon the hedgies to understand Carillion

In their quest to find out what happened to doomed outsourcing giant Carillion, MPs are asking the right questions [...]

23 February 2018
Views
513
Would a bank collapsing in the Northern Rock vein receive a bailout today?

Would a bank collapsing in the Northern Rock vein receive a government bailout today? [...]

22 February 2018
Views
190

