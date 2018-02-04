All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 673.40p Today's change: +0.87%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 673.40p 5 day change: +1.17%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 673.40p 6 month change: -16.66%
Address: 33 Wigmore Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7355 5300
Fax: +44 (0)20 7355 5360
Website: www.babcockinternational.com
A focused support services company, Babcock International, works primarily with public sector institutions. The company provides outsourcing services to government and private sector customers and works extensively with the UK armed forces. The company is split into six divisions - including Defence, Engineering and Naval services - and has business across Europe, Africa and North America.
Babcock International's order book will be in the spotlight this week as the firm updates the market while the [...]
A subsidiary of engineering outsourcing firm Babcock has secured a 10-year contract to supply Britain's huge [...]
Babcock investors scurried for cover today as the engineering outsourcer warned UK defence spending reviews could [...]
Engineering outsourcing firm Babcock has landed three regional contracts to provide support services to the Royal [...]
Babcock International's shares were motoring up in morning trading, as the engineering services company announced [...]
Engineering outsourcing firm Babcock International has been selected as a preferred bidder in a deal with [...]
The French arm of defence and support services group Babcock International has scooped a €500m (£425m) contract [...]
Shares in companies involved in defence leapt this week after the government announced plans to spend an extra [...]
The shares of big name defence firms have surged in the wake of an announcement by David Cameron that government spending [...]
Defence engineering support firm Babcock yesterday announced it had been awarded a new ministry of defence (MoD) [...]
Shares in engineering and support services group Babcock opened 2.52 per cent higher, at 1,108p, after results [...]
Engineering support firm Babcock experienced a solid six months, it said yesterday, as strong demand from existing [...]
THE MINISTRY of Defence (MoD) has sold its repair and maintenance unit Defence Support Group (DSG) to Babcock [...]
Babcock, the company charged with decommissioning Britain’s aging nuclear power plants, has bought the Defence [...]
BABCOCK International and Balfour Beatty said yesterday they had won a £160m contract to build a new silo maintenance [...]
Content tagged with "Babcock International Group"