Babcock International Group (BAB)

Share price graph

Price: 673.40p Today's change: +0.87%

Price: 673.40p 5 day change: +1.17%

Price: 673.40p 6 month change: -16.66%

Contact details

Address: 33 Wigmore Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7355 5300
Fax: +44 (0)20 7355 5360
Website: www.babcockinternational.com

Company information

A focused support services company, Babcock International, works primarily with public sector institutions. The company provides outsourcing services to government and private sector customers and works extensively with the UK armed forces. The company is split into six divisions - including Defence, Engineering and Naval services - and has business across Europe, Africa and North America.

Babcock's order book to come under scrutiny as defence issues weigh

Babcock's order book to come under scrutiny as defence issues weigh

Babcock International's order book will be in the spotlight this week as the firm updates the market while the [...]

4 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,275
Babcock wins 10-year contract to supply nuclear site Sellafield

Babcock wins 10-year contract to supply nuclear site Sellafield

A subsidiary of engineering outsourcing firm Babcock has secured a 10-year contract to supply Britain's huge [...]

18 December 2017
Shares
6
Views
405
Concerns on UK defence spending cuts hit outsourcer Babcock shares

Concerns on UK defence spending cuts hit outsourcer Babcock shares

Babcock investors scurried for cover today as the engineering outsourcer warned UK defence spending reviews could [...]

21 November 2017
Views
1,403
Babcock seals the deal for £160m worth of contracts with the RAF

Babcock seals the deal for £160m worth of contracts with the RAF

Engineering outsourcing firm Babcock has landed three regional contracts to provide support services to the Royal [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
139
Views
644
Babcock shares climb as it announces its plans are on track

Babcock shares climb as it announces its plans are on track

Babcock International's shares were motoring up in morning trading, as the engineering services company announced [...]

20 September 2017
Shares
5
Views
744
Babcock sails into preferred bidder status in Royal Navy deal worth £360m

Babcock sails into preferred bidder status in Royal Navy deal worth £360m

Engineering outsourcing firm Babcock International has been selected as a preferred bidder in a deal with [...]

3 April 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,332
Babcock scoops €500m defence contract with French Air Force

Babcock scoops €500m defence contract with French Air Force

The French arm of defence and support services group Babcock International has scooped a €500m (£425m) contract [...]

5 January 2017
Shares
12
Views
601
Defence company shares rise – but should you buy?

Defence company shares rise – but should you buy?

Shares in companies involved in defence leapt this week after the government announced plans to spend an extra [...]

25 November 2015
Shares
3
Views
596
Defence stocks are soaring: Here's why

Defence stocks are soaring: Here's why

The shares of big name defence firms have surged in the wake of an announcement by David Cameron that government spending [...]

23 November 2015
Shares
5
Views
2,388
Babcock wins £100m MoD contract

Babcock wins £100m MoD contract

Defence engineering support firm Babcock yesterday announced it had been awarded a new ministry of defence (MoD) [...]

12 October 2015
Shares
28
Views
1,133
Acquisitions send Babcock pretax profit soaring 43 per cent

Acquisitions send Babcock pretax profit soaring 43 per cent

Shares in engineering and support services group Babcock opened 2.52 per cent higher, at 1,108p, after results [...]

18 May 2015
Shares
7
Views
496
£550m hedge for Babcock

£550m hedge for Babcock

Engineering support firm Babcock experienced a solid six months, it said yesterday, as strong demand from existing [...]

11 February 2015
Shares
2
Views
210
Babcock takes over MoD unit in £140m deal

Babcock takes over MoD unit in £140m deal

THE MINISTRY of Defence (MoD) has sold its repair and maintenance unit Defence Support Group (DSG) to Babcock [...]

18 December 2014
Babcock seals £140m deal for Defence support Group

Babcock seals £140m deal for Defence support Group

Babcock, the company charged with decommissioning Britain’s aging nuclear power plants, has bought the Defence [...]

17 December 2014
Shares
31
Babcock and Balfour Beatty win £160m Sellafield waste contract.

Babcock and Balfour Beatty win £160m Sellafield waste contract.

BABCOCK International and Balfour Beatty said yesterday they had won a £160m contract to build a new silo maintenance [...]

26 June 2014

