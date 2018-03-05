Associated British Foods (ABF)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2607.00p Today's change: +0.19%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2607.00p 5 day change: +0.85%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2607.00p 6 month change: -17.4%

Contact details

Address: Weston Centre, 10 Grosvenor Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7399 6500
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7399 6580
Website: www.abf.co.uk

Company information

Associated British Foods is the Weston family's UK arm. The Westons still own over 50% and through their careful husbandry it now owns a raft of the UK's best-known brand names including Twinings tea, Ovaltine, Primark and British Sugar.

Investors ignore disruptive weather at their peril

Investors ignore disruptive weather at their peril

The "Beast from the East" closed schools, kept trains in their sidings and hit Britain's productivity. But can [...]

5 March 2018
Views
150
These are the stocks to long and short following Italy's election

These are the stocks to long and short following Italy's election

Italy's general election today could have profound consequences on European markets, and certain stocks will be [...]

4 March 2018
Views
522
ABF reveals warmer weather hit Primark sales last autumn

ABF reveals warmer weather hit Primark sales last autumn

Associated British Foods (ABF) has flagged a slowdown in sales at its budget fashion chain Primark due to unseasonably [...]

26 February 2018
Views
174
Primark owner ABF appoints new chairman

Primark owner ABF appoints new chairman

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said today that its chairman Charles Sinclair is stepping down from [...]

22 February 2018
Views
137
Primark reveals record sales in the week before Christmas

Primark reveals record sales in the week before Christmas

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) achieved "record" retail sales in the week before Christmas with [...]

18 January 2018
Views
253
Primark owner ABF set to report sales drop despite rising UK sales

Primark owner ABF set to report sales drop despite rising UK sales

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is forecast to unveil a sales drop this week, but analysts say the [...]

14 January 2018
Views
342
Retailers' share prices have risen today: Here's why

Retailers' share prices have risen today: Here's why

The UK's biggest retailers are surging on the London stock exchange this morning, after Next unveiled a strong [...]

3 January 2018
Views
428
Primark hires former Zara head in bid to move up the retailer ranks

Primark hires former Zara head in bid to move up the retailer ranks

Primark has pulled in Paula Dumont Lopez, a former head of product at Zara Basic, as its new womenswear chief.  [...]

23 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
654
Primark owner's share price drops as it unveils yearly results

Primark owner's share price drops as it unveils yearly results

Primark's parent company has reported a jump in profit and revenue in the 52 weeks to 16 September [...]

7 November 2017
Shares
9
Views
495
Marginal gains maestro Science in Sport seals three-year Team Sky contact

Marginal gains maestro Science in Sport seals three-year Team Sky contact

Sports nutrition firm Science in Sport (SiS) today announced a three-year extension to power Team Sky. [...]

11 September 2017
Shares
4
Views
588
Primark's sales to jump this year as shoppers turn to discount retail

Primark's sales to jump this year as shoppers turn to discount retail

Primark's market share has grown "significantly", the brand's owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said this [...]

11 September 2017
Views
472
Sugar in a sticky spot over cheap import fears

Sugar in a sticky spot over cheap import fears

Sugar has been at the centre of international tussles before. It was Napoleon who introduced sugar beet to Europe [...]

30 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
405
Primark owner continues to benefit from sterling devaluation

Primark owner continues to benefit from sterling devaluation

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said today it continues to benefit from the weaker pound, with trading [...]

6 July 2017
Shares
17
Views
280
Primark owner Associated British Foods continues to enjoy currency boost

Primark owner Associated British Foods continues to enjoy currency boost

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) today reported increased revenue, profit and earnings, and announced [...]

19 April 2017
Views
272
Liverpool FC sports nutrition firm is training for a marathon not a sprint

Liverpool FC sports nutrition firm is training for a marathon not a sprint

This Sunday, some 40,000 runners will line up at the start of the London Marathon for a gruelling slog over 26.2 [...]

18 April 2017
Shares
20
Views
787

Content tagged with "Associated British Foods"