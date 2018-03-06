Ashtead Group (AHT)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2010.00p Today's change: +3.37%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2010.00p 5 day change: +4.91%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2010.00p 6 month change: +13.62%

Contact details

Address: Kings House, 36-37 King Street, London
Phone: + 44 (0) 20 7726 9700
Fax: + 44 (0) 20 7726 9705
Website: www.ashtead-group.com

Company information

Ashtead Group is one of the world's largest equipment rental firms with a network of more than 400 profit centres stretching across the US, UK and the Far East. Its business provides equipment such as excavators and forklift trucks as well as power saws and ladders. In the US Ashtead works under the Sunbelt Rentals banner, having expanded the business via the acquisition of Rentokil's US operation.

Ashtead slips on currency concerns and exec exit

Ashtead slips on currency concerns and exec exit

Construction equipment lessor Ashtead today refrained from hiking its full-year guidance, despite revealing bumper [...]

6 March 2018
Views
205
Ashtead share price drops four per cent as CEO, CFO and COO sell stock

Ashtead share price drops four per cent as CEO, CFO and COO sell stock

Equipment rental company Ashtead has dropped more than four per cent, after finishing yesterday as one of the [...]

13 December 2017
Views
290
Perfect storm: Hurricane cleanup operations boost Ashtead

Perfect storm: Hurricane cleanup operations boost Ashtead

Equipment rental company Ashtead led the FTSE 100 risers this morning after the company announced better-than-expected [...]

12 December 2017
Views
152
Hurricanes help boost Ashtead as equipment group reports profit growth

Hurricanes help boost Ashtead as equipment group reports profit growth

Equipment rental group Ashtead has reported increased earnings, profit and revenue for the first quarter of the [...]

12 September 2017
Shares
4
Views
132
Ashtead's annual profit jumps as demand grows in key North American market

Ashtead's annual profit jumps as demand grows in key North American market

Ashtead's profit for the year to the end of April jumped as its core North American business grew. [...]

13 June 2017
Shares
1
Views
209
Sterling stutters with all eyes on the US as FTSE 100 closes sluggish day

Sterling stutters with all eyes on the US as FTSE 100 closes sluggish day

Markets in London ended the week with a sluggish day performance, as a lull before next week’s data releases [...]

24 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
193
Ashtead given boost by US economic resurgence

Ashtead given boost by US economic resurgence

Equipment rental firm Ashtead's share price fell over two per cent today, despite hopes of it being boosted Donald [...]

7 March 2017
Views
202
Trump's wall prompts investor stampede for infrastructure

Trump's wall prompts investor stampede for infrastructure

Donald Trump’s promises to build a massive wall with Mexico as well as to revive oil pipelines have prompted [...]

27 January 2017
Shares
4
Views
699
Has this UK company been boosted by Donald Trump's wall?

Has this UK company been boosted by Donald Trump's wall?

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that he will build a wall on America's border with Mexico – and [...]

25 January 2017
Shares
1
Views
454
Here are the top 10 transparent FTSE 100 firms – it pays (£24bn) to be open

Here are the top 10 transparent FTSE 100 firms – it pays (£24bn) to be open

Sometimes, reading through the London Stock Exchange’s RNS feed, it feels as though certain companies just don’t [...]

16 November 2016
Shares
57
Views
952
Ashtead shares pop on double-digit rental revenue

Ashtead shares pop on double-digit rental revenue

Construction equipment provider Ashtead Group's share price popped more than five per cent this morning after [...]

7 September 2016
Views
303
FTSE bosses cash in on Brexit bounce

FTSE bosses cash in on Brexit bounce

The bosses of the UK's largest listed firms may be losing confidence in the post-Brexit stock market rally, according [...]

15 August 2016
Shares
3
Views
438
Ashtead shares pop on the back of US peer's strong results

Ashtead shares pop on the back of US peer's strong results

Ashtead Group was lifted by a solid set of financial results from its US peer United Rentals. [...]

21 July 2016
Views
105
FTSE 100 finishes higher for the third week in a row

FTSE 100 finishes higher for the third week in a row

After a day of trading in negative territory, the FTSE 100 managed to heave itself into the green in the minutes [...]

15 July 2016
Shares
1
Views
330
Ashtead Group's share price is on the up, building on a set of good results

Ashtead Group's share price is on the up, building on a set of good results

Ashtead's share price was on the up in morning trading after the construction equipment provider announced a [...]

14 June 2016
Views
379

Content tagged with "Ashtead Group"