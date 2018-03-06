All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 2010.00p Today's change: +3.37%
Price: 2010.00p 5 day change: +4.91%
Price: 2010.00p 6 month change: +13.62%
Address: Kings House, 36-37 King Street, London
Phone: + 44 (0) 20 7726 9700
Fax: + 44 (0) 20 7726 9705
Website: www.ashtead-group.com
Ashtead Group is one of the world's largest equipment rental firms with a network of more than 400 profit centres stretching across the US, UK and the Far East. Its business provides equipment such as excavators and forklift trucks as well as power saws and ladders. In the US Ashtead works under the Sunbelt Rentals banner, having expanded the business via the acquisition of Rentokil's US operation.
