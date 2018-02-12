Amec Foster Wheeler (AMFW)

Share price graph

No market data available

Price: N/A

Price: N/A 5 day change: N/A

Price: N/A 6 month change: +18.91%

Contact details

Address: Booths Park, Chelford Road, Knutsford,Cheshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1565 652 100
Fax: +44 (0)1565 683 200
Website: www.amec.com

Company information

International project management and services company, Amec, carries out work for both the public and private sector. It serves a range of industries, including the transport, oil and gas and power sectors.

Wood Group shares rise as it unveils new Saudi Aramco contract

Wood Group shares rise as it unveils new Saudi Aramco contract

Engineering services firm Wood Group has won a new five-year contract with oil giant Saudi Aramco to develop [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
517
Capita appoints Amec Foster Wheeler boss as new chief executive

Capita appoints Amec Foster Wheeler boss as new chief executive

Capita has picked up the boss of Amec Foster Wheeler as its new chief executive after its former CEO stepped [...]

10 October 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,200
Wood Group completes £2.2bn takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler

Wood Group completes £2.2bn takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler

Wood Group has completed its merger with Amec Foster Wheeler, the FTSE-250-listed oilfield services firm announced [...]

9 October 2017
Views
1,591
Big Four challenger Cogital has grown from zero to 4,600 staff in one year

Big Four challenger Cogital has grown from zero to 4,600 staff in one year

A rapidly expanding challenger to Britain’s biggest accounting firms will soon be beyond the reach of its Big [...]

3 October 2017
Shares
37
Views
1,494
CMA approves Wood Group's £2.2bn takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler

CMA approves Wood Group's £2.2bn takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler

The competition watchdog has accepted Amec Foster Wheeler's proposals to sell assets in order to secure a £2.2bn [...]

12 September 2017
Shares
12
Views
413
Amec and Interserve secure £160m contract at Sellafield nuclear site

Amec and Interserve secure £160m contract at Sellafield nuclear site

A joint venture between Amec Foster Wheeler and Interserve won a framework contract for up to £160m over four [...]

16 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
459
Competition watchdog weighs up Amec asset sale for Wood Group takeover

Competition watchdog weighs up Amec asset sale for Wood Group takeover

The competition watchdog will undertake a public consultation as it mulls proposals to soothe competition concerns [...]

15 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
219
Watchdog: Wood Group's takeover of Amec will reduce competition

Watchdog: Wood Group's takeover of Amec will reduce competition

Britain's competition watchdog today said John Wood Group's proposed acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler could [...]

2 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
305
Amec Foster Wheeler to lead programme to develop small modular reactors

Amec Foster Wheeler to lead programme to develop small modular reactors

Amec Foster Wheeler has been awarded a £2.9m contract from the government to head up a key nuclear research [...]

28 July 2017
Shares
18
Views
570
Laing O'Rourke signs up with Rolls-Royce team for baby nuclear reactors

Laing O'Rourke signs up with Rolls-Royce team for baby nuclear reactors

Engineering firm Laing O’Rourke has joined the British consortium spearheading the development of small nuclear [...]

18 July 2017
Shares
717
Views
2,322
Shares in Wood Group fall on SFO probe of Amec Foster Wheeler

Shares in Wood Group fall on SFO probe of Amec Foster Wheeler

Shares in John Wood Group have fallen more than five per cent after the firm noted Amec Foster Wheeler was under [...]

12 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
944
Wood Group shares fall on a weaker than expected first half

Wood Group shares fall on a weaker than expected first half

John Wood Group's shares fell in morning trading after the firm revealed a reduction in projects and modifications [...]

29 June 2017
Shares
1
Views
366
Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler shareholders approve merger

Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler shareholders approve merger

Shareholders of oil services firms John Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler today waved through their merger. [...]

15 June 2017
Views
2,385
Wood Group offers to sell rival's North Sea unit to gain takeover approval

Wood Group offers to sell rival's North Sea unit to gain takeover approval

UK oilfield services company Wood Group offered to sell a majority of Amec Foster Wheeler’s North Sea oil and [...]

23 May 2017
Shares
3
Views
1,087
Amec boss points to further declines in oil activity as losses widen

Amec boss points to further declines in oil activity as losses widen

Oilfield services firm Amec Foster Wheeler's shares edged down after it said full-year losses more than doubled [...]

25 April 2017
Views
268

Content tagged with "Amec Foster Wheeler"