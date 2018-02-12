All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: N/A
Price: N/A 5 day change: N/A
Price: N/A 6 month change: +18.91%
Address: Booths Park, Chelford Road, Knutsford,Cheshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1565 652 100
Fax: +44 (0)1565 683 200
Website: www.amec.com
International project management and services company, Amec, carries out work for both the public and private sector. It serves a range of industries, including the transport, oil and gas and power sectors.
