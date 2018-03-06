Alibaba

Two rules to rule them all: Watch out for companies with dual class shares

Two rules to rule them all: Watch out for companies with dual class shares

Despite the relentless push towards corporate governance, one trend is going against the tide, threatening the [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
10
Views
401
Beware the real Beast from the East: Chinese tech giants

Beware the real Beast from the East: Chinese tech giants

The last week has seen the UK battered by the worst snow we’ve seen in years, thanks to freezing temperatures [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
5
Views
589
Alibaba boss Jack Ma and Jet Li team up to release martial arts movie

Alibaba boss Jack Ma and Jet Li team up to release martial arts movie

Jack Ma, the Alibaba founder and chief executive officer, is taking his acting debut worldwide today - the first [...]

16 February 2018
Views
804
Alibaba had $31bn knocked off its market cap overnight

Alibaba had $31bn knocked off its market cap overnight

Alibaba Group had $31bn knocked off its market cap overnight after it announced a drop in its margins. [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
194
Alibaba is taking a stake in Ant Financial

Alibaba is taking a stake in Ant Financial

China tech giant Alibaba has revealed that it is taking a stake in Ant Financial, but investors are not best pleased. [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
530
Europe lacks giant tech stocks - but may lead the 'industrial internet'

Europe lacks giant tech stocks - but may lead the 'industrial internet'

In the US, tech firms have been responsible for 42 per cent of the rise in the value of the US stock market since [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
18
Views
298
Tech is booming in emerging markets, but don't be passive aggressive

Tech is booming in emerging markets, but don't be passive aggressive

Emerging market stocks have been on a rampage. The MSCI Emerging Markets index has climbed an impressive 49 per [...]

30 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
383
Robot bookworms? AI can now read as well as humans

Robot bookworms? AI can now read as well as humans

The march of artificial intelligence continues... [...]

16 January 2018
Views
243
The US has blocked the $1.2bn sale of MoneyGram to Alibaba's payments arm

The US has blocked the $1.2bn sale of MoneyGram to Alibaba's payments arm

The proposed $1.2bn (£880m) sale of US company MoneyGram to a China-based group has been blocked. [...]

3 January 2018
Shares
5
Views
926
H&M shares have dropped 15 per cent after missing sales expectations

H&M shares have dropped 15 per cent after missing sales expectations

Global fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has announced expansion in China after it reported a drop [...]

15 December 2017
Shares
6
Views
355
Ford and Alibaba have teamed up to create digital products

Ford and Alibaba have teamed up to create digital products

Retail giant Alibaba Group announced today that it is collaborating with Ford to create new digital products [...]

7 December 2017
Shares
2
Views
164
Loeb's hedge fund Third Point reports strong year-to-date performance

Loeb's hedge fund Third Point reports strong year-to-date performance

Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point has continued to make strong gains throughout November, according to a performance [...]

1 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
505
Alibaba: Singles' Day sales hit new record as they smash $25bn mark

Alibaba: Singles' Day sales hit new record as they smash $25bn mark

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has said its Singles' Day sales hit $25.4bn (£19.2bn), smashing its own record [...]

11 November 2017
Shares
16
Views
1,125
Don’t get disrupted: The trials and tribulations of tapping new tech

Don’t get disrupted: The trials and tribulations of tapping new tech

"Neither Redbox nor Netflix are even on the radar screen in terms of competition.” Those are the words of Jim [...]

7 November 2017
Shares
20
Views
491
Sink, swim, or build a lifeboat: Tips for surviving Open Banking

Sink, swim, or build a lifeboat: Tips for surviving Open Banking

Open Banking, which comes into place January 2018, is a landmark development for the banking industry. [...]

7 November 2017
Shares
41
Views
1,093

Content tagged with "Alibaba"