Airbnb

Brands are better positioned than ever to create a better future

The theme of this year’s Mobile World Congress is creating better futures. [...]

26 February 2018
These are the most profitable places to be an Airbnb host in London

Property investors looking for a big return on investment through Airbnb stays should look East, according to [...]

6 February 2018
Airbnb just slashed the up front cost of booking a place to stay

Airbnb has today announced that users will be able to split the cost of booking accommodation through its platform. [...]

16 January 2018
This massive private equity investor reckons the bitcoin bubble will burst

The bitcoin cryptocurrency is a bubble which will burst, but the underlying blockchain technology will have some [...]

28 November 2017
Love it or hate it, you can’t halt the momentum of Silicon Valley

Opposition and doubt always accompany any great change. [...]

26 October 2017
We scout out holiday homes in Porto, Portugal

The snaking queues of tourists outside Porto’s 19th century Livraria Lello bookstore are not people seeking [...]

20 October 2017
Why retailers should increase water prices after hurricanes

What do landlords, foreign holiday resorts, Uber, and bottled water retailers in Houston have in common? [...]

19 September 2017
Technology has given us economic revolution

Tech giants seem to be forever fire-fighting. [...]

12 September 2017
Why Airbnb has been a good thing for aparthotels

A recent report by PWC found that hotel companies and peer-to-peer home swapping platforms account for the second [...]

27 July 2017
Nights booked in London through Airbnb more than doubled last year

Bookings made through Airbnb to stay in London rose by 130 per cent last year to 4.62 million, more than doubling [...]

16 July 2017
Travis Kalanick has resigned from Uber - is the sharing economy in trouble?

Does Travis Kalanick’s resignation from Uber spell trouble for the sharing economy? [...]

22 June 2017
Revealed: Best places to buy holiday lets as 'Airbnb effect' boosts income

After a sweltering few days in London, holidaying in the UK may not seem like such a bad idea. And as the pound [...]

20 June 2017
Vice valued at $5.7bn after private equity investment

Vice Media has raised $450m (£353m) from private equity firm TPG, which has become a minority shareholder in [...]

19 June 2017
Why crowd-based capitalism has changed the economy

Technological advances are reshaping our jobs and the nature of work. How will the global economic system evolve? [...]

14 June 2017
Estée Lauder summer beauty must-haves

With the summer holiday season on the horizon, take inspiration from our beauty edit of the top travel essentials [...]

5 June 2017
Content tagged with "Airbnb"