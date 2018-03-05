All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 199.40p Today's change: +0.91%
Price: 199.40p 5 day change: +0.91%
Price: 199.40p 6 month change: +3.75%
Address: 12 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands
Phone: +44 (0) 1534 847410
Fax:
Website: www.3i-infrastructure.com
3i Infrastructure specialises in infrastructure investments. The group aims to build a portfolio of infrastructure investments across the globe, but with an initial focus on Europe, North America and Asia.
