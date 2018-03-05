3i Infrastructure (3IN)

Address: 12 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands
Phone: +44 (0) 1534 847410
Website: www.3i-infrastructure.com

3i Infrastructure specialises in infrastructure investments. The group aims to build a portfolio of infrastructure investments across the globe, but with an initial focus on Europe, North America and Asia.

3i boosts stake in UK's largest landfill-to-electricity business by £125m

The UK's largest generator of electricity from landfill gas, Infinis, is set to get a £125m boost to help fund [...]

5 March 2018
Private equity firm 3i announces £68m gains from weakening sterling

The drop in sterling's value may have caused a headache for some UK businesses, but London-listed private equity [...]

26 July 2017
Guy Hands' Terra Firma completes disposal of all Infinis Energy assets

Terra Firma has agreed to sell the onshore wind assets of renewable energy firm Infinis to JP Morgan, bringing [...]

9 February 2017
What deficit? Here's how to invest for a post-Brexit fiscal stimulus

Chancellor Philip Hammond used his party conference speech yesterday to tell the public that the government is [...]

4 October 2016
Investing in infrastructure: Are pipes and roads the new bricks and mortar?

The gold price is up, bond yields are down, and investors are asking themselves which asset classes can shield [...]

14 July 2016
