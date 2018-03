German sports car maker Porsche saw car sales in Europe and North America edge higher for the full-year, but the company said it sold 3.5 per cent fewer cars in its German home market in the 12 months through the end of July. Its overall car sales gained 8.8 per cent as sales in China almost doubled to 11,724 units. Revenues rose 17.9 per cent to a record €7.79bn (£6.7bn).