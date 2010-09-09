Lego pieces together a strong half year’s results

TOY manufacturer Lego, famed for its colorful building blocks, yesterday reported a 34 per cent jump in sales to 5.86bn Danish krona (£646.7m) in the first half of the year.



The company said Hollywood-branded tie-ins on films like Toy Story and Prince of Persia and a new range of board games had helped to produce the healthy figures.



UK boss Marko Ilincic said Lego is on track for a sixth-consecutive year of growth, with new Harry Potter products launching before Christmas.



Classic ranges, including Lego City, Lego Duplo, Lego Star Wars, Lego Creator and Lego Technic maintained growth.



However, the Danish-based company warned that it would be making “stringent” cuts to costs as the recovery in the wider toy market remains uncertain.