CITY VIEWS: HAS THE ATTACK ON BUSINESSES GONE TOO FAR?

CHRIS BUXTON | UBS

“Yes, I think it will deter businesses from the UK – which will lead to lower tax receipts for the government anyway. I think it is just a way for the government to win popularity.”



LEO MELLIS | MILLER INSURANCE

“I have an entrepreneurial spirit and so I am most concerned with any kind of attack on small businesses. Further regulation might make borrowing money even harder than it already is. Discouraging entrepreneurs would be detrimental to growth in this country.”



TAYMOOR ATIGECHI | VESTRA WEALTH

“Most people would agree the City was definitely in need of heightened regulation. But with this comes the risk that City boys will start moving elsewhere. This would harm growth, and prevent the economy from restabilising.”

