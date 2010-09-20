BILL OF THE WEEK

IT WAS quite the night for celebrating on Thursday, when these six guests turned up to watch the aerial performers and fire-eating ballet dancers at Circus in the West End.



Our diners started with cocktails, including two of the bar’s new £700 luxury punches – the “Millionaire” and the “VIPP”, each filled with a bottle of Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque champagne and a bottle of Santa Teresa 1796 rum and Wyborowa Exquisite vodka respectively. Along with their food – a feast of hearty American fare such as fillet steak and beef empanadas – they also knocked back several bottles of fine wine, including a magnum of Batard-Montrachet Chateau de la Maltroye 2002 and a bottle of Clos de la Roche Domaine Lignier 2004, taking the final cheque to £3,279.94.