Trump rows back on Brexit comments after talks with Theresa May

Alys Key

Donald Trump has smoothed things over after he said yesterday that a trade deal between the UK and US was unlikely under the current Brexit proposals.

Speaking at Chequers alongside Prime Minister Theresa May today, Trump changed his tune, saying that it was the UK's decision.

"I don't know what they're going to do but whatever you do is OK by me," he said.

"That's your decision. Just make sure we can trade together, that's all that matters".

May also told reporters that she and the President had agreed to pursue a free trade deal when the UK leaves the EU.

In an incendiary interview with The Sun published yesterday, Trump warned that the new Brexit proposals could make a UK-US trade deal less likely.

He also criticised Sadiq Khan for his handling of crime and terrorism in London and said that ex foreign secretary Boris Johnson would make a 'great' Prime Minister.

The President will now continue on the next leg of his visit, meeting the Queen at Windsor later this afternoon.

