Alys Key

Another swathe of Poundworld stores are to close as administrators scramble to sell the business.

An additional 80 are now slated for closure, on top of the previously announced 25 clsoures. This brings the number of job losses to 1,266.

This brings the number of branches still open to 230.

Restructuring partners at Deloitte said they are still trying to find a buyer but that it has not been possible to sell the whole business.

Poundworld's founder Chris Edwards was ruled out as a possible buyer last week, though the founder of rival Poundland is understood to be in talks over a possible rescue.

The full list of closures announced today includes London branches in Archway and Wood Green.

Full list of 80 closures