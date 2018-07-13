Friday 13 July 2018 1:38pm

More job losses at Poundworld as another 80 stores are axed

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
Retailer Poundworld Under Pressure To Close Up To 100 Branches
Poundworld will have just 230 stores left (Source: Getty)

Another swathe of Poundworld stores are to close as administrators scramble to sell the business.

An additional 80 are now slated for closure, on top of the previously announced 25 clsoures. This brings the number of job losses to 1,266.

This brings the number of branches still open to 230.

Restructuring partners at Deloitte said they are still trying to find a buyer but that it has not been possible to sell the whole business.

Poundworld's founder Chris Edwards was ruled out as a possible buyer last week, though the founder of rival Poundland is understood to be in talks over a possible rescue.

The full list of closures announced today includes London branches in Archway and Wood Green.

Full list of 80 closures

Aberdeen

Banbury

Banbury

Bexley Heath

Birkenhead

Blackburn

Bloxwich

Blyth Bb

Bolton

Bolton Breightmet Rp

Bootle

Bradford

Bradford

Bristol

Bristol

Bude

Burton Upon Trent

Canterbury

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Chester

Corby

Coventry

Coventry

Cramlington

Dagenham

Darlington

Dewsbury

Fleet

Fulham

Gateshead

Glasgow

Gloucester

Greenock

Grimsby

Harlow

Harrogate

Havant

Hinckley

Huddersfield

Huddersfield

Inverness

Jarrow

Kings Lynn

Kirkby

Leeds Crown Point

Leeds Kirkgate

Leeds Kirkstall Rd

Leicester

Leicester (Bb)

Liverpool

Livingston

Llanelli

Llantrissant

London Archway

Manchester

Merry Hill

Merthyr Tydfil

Middlesbrough

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham

Portsmouth

Rotherham Duk

Seacroft (Leeds)

Selby

Sheffield

Shepherds Bush

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury

Slough

South Shields

Southport

St Albans

Stocksbridge

Sunderland

Sutton

Swinton

Watford

Wood Green

Related articles

Poundworld to close 25 stores: Here's the full list
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Poundland founder in talks to salvage Poundworld
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Poundworld founder warns business has just days left to be rescued
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff