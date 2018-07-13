James Booth

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said today it has issued an arrest warrant for the Chief executive of Luxembourg-based Eurasian Resources Group after he failed to appear for questioning.

The fraud squad wanted to speak to Benedikt Sobotka, 37, as part of its investigation into corruption at Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) and related companies.

The SFO said it issued the arrest warrant after Sobotka failed to appear for questioning in London on 26 June this year.

He is now wanted by the SFO for the offence of failing to comply with a direction contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 1987.

The SFO said an arrest warrant was a “rare but necessary step to ensure that Mr Sobotka is brought before the court”.

The SFO’s investigation into ENRC is ongoing and focuses on allegations of bribery, fraud and corruption.

Eurasian Resources Group was contacted for comment.