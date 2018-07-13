Alys Key

The current chair of Crossrail has been chosen to head up the next stage of the High Speed 2 project.

Sir Terry Morgan CBE will take over as chairman of HS2 at the beginning of August. He will continue to be chairman of Crossrail at the same time.

He replaces Sir David Higgins, who is stepping down at the end of a second term.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said:

Sir Terry’s appointment as Chair of HS2 ensures that we will continue to see world-class leadership in an exciting period for one of Europe’s most significant infrastructure projects, helping deliver huge economic growth and improvements for passengers across the country. His wealth of experience and expertise, demonstrated in numerous leading roles including overseeing the ambitious Crossrail project, as well as his respected reputation and enthusiasm, will be invaluable in the project’s continued success.

He will take up the role at a challenging time for the project. Initial costs for HS2's civil works are already £1bn over budget.

But it still has ambitious plans including making a 'green corridor' alongside the railway with 7m trees. Meanwhile bidders are now battling it out for the contract to make trains for the project, with the winner set to be announced in 2019.

"HS2 will be a driving force behind greater prosperity and productivity across the country, unlocking opportunities for growth and regeneration and building a transport network fit for the future," said Morgan.

"I look forward to meeting the team and beginning the vital work of taking this magnificent project from strength to strength."

