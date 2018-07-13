James Booth

US President Donald Trump is in the UK this week and where Trump goes protesters go too.

Although he has largely avoided London, large protests are still expected in the capital today.

Protests

There are set to be two major protests in London today – leading to road closures and diversions on London’s bus network.

The Stop Trump rally starts outside the BBC buildings on Portland Place before setting off at 3.30pm and marching through Oxford Circus and down Regent Street and Haymarket to Trafalgar Square.

A rally will take place in the Square between 5-7pm.

The march is being supported by Guardian journalist Owen Jones, popstar Lilly Allen, musician Brian Eno, comedian Shappi Khorsandi, former Labour leader Ed Miliband and Scottish National Party MP Mhairi Black.

There is also a Woman's March today which starts at Portland Place at 11am, before moving off at 12.30pm and ending with a rally in Parliament Square between 2-4pm.

Disruption

There will be road closes during the protests.

Charing Cross Road between Tottenham Court Road station and Demark Street will be shut.

Roads in the St James' Park area including Birdcage Walk, Constitution Hill, The Mall, Spur Road and Horse Guards Road will be closed.

There are 35 bus routes on diversion as a result of these road closures and TfL said customers should check their journeys before they travel.

Trump’s schedule

Trump is set to avoid most of the protests despite staying at the US ambassador’s residence in Regents Park last night.

His schedule for today includes a visit to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Berkshire, lunch with Theresa May at the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers and then meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace for tea before travelling to Scotland this evening.