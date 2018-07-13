Trump blasts Khan for crime and terrorism in London

James Booth

US President Donald Trump blasted London Mayor Sadiq Khan in an interview published last night, blaming him for terrorism and crime in the capital.

Speaking to The Sun on the eve of his first trip to the UK as President, Trump continued his feud with the London mayor saying that Khan “has done a very bad job on terrorism”.

Trump blamed migration for the terror attacks in London last year.

“I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad,” he said.

“I look at cities in Europe, and I can be specific if you’d like. You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job.

“Take a look at the terrorism that is taking place. Look at what is going on in London. I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism,” he said.

He also took aim at Khan over his handling of crime in London.

“I think he has done a bad job on crime, if you look, all of the horrible things going on there, with all of the crime that is being brought in,” he said.

London was the victim of four terror attacks last year at Westminster, London Bridge, Finsbury Park Mosque and Parsons Green Tube Station.

Khan and Trump have been at odds for the last two years after Khan attacked Trump’s “Muslim ban” - his plan to temporarily stop all Muslims entering the US.

Trump said he thought Khan should show more respect to him and his office.

“I think he has not been hospitable to a government that is very important. Now he might not like the current President, but I represent the United States,” he said.

City A.M. contacted the Metropolitan Police to for its views on Trump’s opinions on crime in London, but a spokesperson declined to comment saying: "We don't want to get into an argument with the President of the United States".

The Mayor's office was contacted for comment.