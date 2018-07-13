Sebastian McCarthy

Donald Trump has heaped praise on Boris Johnson, calling the former foreign secretary "a very talented guy" who would "make a great Prime Minister".

In one of several headline-grabbing comments made to The Sun shortly after his arrival to the UK yesterday, the President said in an interview that Johnson has "got what it takes" to serve in Downing Street.

The US President also said he was "saddened" by Johnson’s exit from government last week, in which the Conservative heavyweight resigned in dramatic fashion after slamming the Prime Minister’s handling of Brexit.

Read more: Lift-off for Trump baby blimp as Sadiq Khan defends decision to let it fly

Trump added that Johnson "obviously likes me, and says very good things about me".

The comments come less than a month after leaked recordings of the Conservative MP, who has fueled speculation of a potential leadership challenge to Theresa May, revealed he was "increasingly admiring of Donald Trump".

As well as his support for Johnson, Trump also warned that a soft Brexit could threaten a US-UK trade deal, ahead of a summit meeting with Theresa May this lunchtime.

Read more: Trump warns new Brexit proposals make a UK-US trade deal less likely

After his summit with the Prime Minister, Trump is set to meet the Queen for tea at Windsor Castle before moving on to Scotland later this evening.