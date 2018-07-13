Kylie Jenner set to be youngest self-made billionaire ever

James Booth

Kylie Jenner of Kardashian fame is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to Forbes magazine.

The 20-year old star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is likely to become “the youngest-ever self-made billionaire”, Forbes writes.

Jenner, half-sister of Kim Kardashian West, has amassed a $900m (£685m) fortune in less than three years the report said.

Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics makeup company, which launched two years ago, has sold more than more than $630m of makeup since.

Forbes conservatively values the company, which Jenner is a 100 per cent owner of, at $800m.

She has also earned millions from TV shows, dividends and endorsements like Puma shoes and PacSun clothes.

Her fortune puts that of older sister Kardashian West in the shade (estimated at $350m).

However, if Jenner is to listen to US business magnate Elon Musk, the “billionaire” tag can be a heavy one to bear.

Musk, whose engineers built a mini-submarine (ultimately unused) to help in the rescue of a football team stranded in a cave in Thailand, blasted the media this week for its use of the term “billionaire”.

Musk tweeted in response to a BBC story that said that his offer to help with the Thai cave rescue was "not practical".

Ironically, the “billionaire” label, when used by media, is almost always meant to devalue & denigrate the subject. I wasn’t called that until my companies got to a certain size, but reality is that I still do the same science & engineering as before. Just the scale has changed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2018

Some of the reaction to his tweet was less than charitable.

Dont worry I have a team of acoustical engineers developing the worlds smallest violin for you. — ooof magoof 🐣 🍩 🌈 (@AveryBadLady) July 10, 2018

Others were more supportive, arguing that Musk was simply trying to find a solution to the problem.