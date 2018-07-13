Friday 13 July 2018 8:59am

Kylie Jenner set to be youngest self-made billionaire ever

 
James Booth
REVOLVE Desert House - Day 2
Kylie Jenner set to become youngest-ever billionaire (Source: Getty)

Kylie Jenner of Kardashian fame is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to Forbes magazine.

The 20-year old star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is likely to become “the youngest-ever self-made billionaire”, Forbes writes.

Jenner, half-sister of Kim Kardashian West, has amassed a $900m (£685m) fortune in less than three years the report said.

Read more: Kylie Jenner's Snapchat shun shows "financial fragility" of social media

Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics makeup company, which launched two years ago, has sold more than more than $630m of makeup since.

Forbes conservatively values the company, which Jenner is a 100 per cent owner of, at $800m.

She has also earned millions from TV shows, dividends and endorsements like Puma shoes and PacSun clothes.

Her fortune puts that of older sister Kardashian West in the shade (estimated at $350m).

However, if Jenner is to listen to US business magnate Elon Musk, the “billionaire” tag can be a heavy one to bear.

Musk, whose engineers built a mini-submarine (ultimately unused) to help in the rescue of a football team stranded in a cave in Thailand, blasted the media this week for its use of the term “billionaire”.

Musk tweeted in response to a BBC story that said that his offer to help with the Thai cave rescue was "not practical".

Some of the reaction to his tweet was less than charitable.

Others were more supportive, arguing that Musk was simply trying to find a solution to the problem.

