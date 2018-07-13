Alys Key

Donald Trump has warned that a soft Brexit could threaten any trade deal between the US and the UK, claiming that Theresa May ignored his advice on negotiations.

The US President told The Sun that he had advised her to toughen up, but that May has gone the "opposite way".

He slammed the Brexit proposals which were unveiled in full yesterday, which would mean that the UK will abide by a common rulebook with the EU even after leaving the bloc.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal," he said.

“If they do that, then their trade deal with the US will probably not be made.”

Trump also said in the interview that he thought Boris Johnson would make a great Prime Minister.

The interview was first published last night while Theresa May was hosting a dinner for the President.

This morning Trump and May are due to visit Sandhurst then head to Chequers for talks.

Read more: Forget Trump’s visit, we must prepare for a new world order