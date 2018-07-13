Alys Key

Halfords has poached a Waitrose director to head up its finance department.

Loraine Woodhouse has headed up finances at the supermarket since 2015, and had previously held other roles in the John Lewis Partnership.

She has also been CFO of Hobbs and finance director of the company which is now called Intu.

"I am delighted that Loraine will be joining Halfords as CFO and look forward to working with her," said chief executive Graham Stapleton.

"She has extensive finance leadership within service-based retail and will be a great addition to the senior team."

Woodhouse will replace Jonny Mason, who is leaving Halfords on 31 July. She will not take up the new role until the beginning of November.

Woodhouse commented: "I'm really pleased to be joining Halfords and look forward to working with the team to build upon the good foundations in place and to deliver the exciting next phase."

It is a period of change for the retailer after Jill McDonald departed for M&S and was replaced by Graham Stapleton, who came from Dixons Carphone.