Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Chiswick Gate, Chiswick

From £798,000 for a two bedroom flat

It’s the final call for these new build homes near Chiswick High Road. There are six homes left, four Georgian-inspired family houses and two apartments, with access to a gym and concierge. They’re also within walking distance to Turnham Green Tube on the District and Piccadilly lines, with a 22min commute to Victoria.

Call 020 3411 8602 or visit chiswickgate.co.uk

Lyon Square, Harrow

From £360,000

The latest collection of new build homes are going on sale in north west London tomorrow. Masters Court comprises 54 one and two bedroom apartments, with selected plots able to be purchased using the Help to Buy London equity loan offered to first time buyers. Spread across 12 storeys, every apartment will come with a balcony and access to a residents’ only gym, underground parking and cycle storage, while all the homes are centred around a landscaped garden with views of Wembley Stadium and The Shard.

Call 020 3733 0199 or visit lyonsquare.co.uk

Keybridge Capital, Vauxhall

From £675,000

A new show apartment has been opened up to prospective buyers in south London. There are 125 studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments going on sale, with access to a spa, boxing gym, swimming pool, cycle storage and underground parking spaces under separate negotiation. There’s also a Keybridge Club Lounge with wifi and hotdesks for flexible and home workers. The new show apartment features timber, marble and brass finishes and completions are expected in 2021.

Call 020 3553 7086 or visit keybridgelondon.com

The Clocktower, Bow

From £479,995

Homes at the historic, Grade II Listed St Clements Hospital have been released for sale. The former workhouse, then psychiatric hospital in east London was heavily bombed in the Second World War before it was rebuilt to join the new NHS in 1948. After its closure in 2005, Oscar winning director Danny Boyle curated the Shuffle film festival there, and now 39 one, two and three bedroom apartments have been built on the grounds. Mile End Tube is less than 300 metres away and Bow Church DLR is also close by.

Call Cushman & Wakefield on 020 3296 2222

Walthamstow Gateway, Walthamstow

From £385,000

It’s an exciting time to be moving into Waltham Forest, in north east London, as next year it will be receiving £1.35m of funding from City Hall as the first London Borough of Culture. These one and two bedroom apartments are right in the thick of it, only a minute away from Walthamstow Central Tube. Sitting on the end of the Victoria Line will also make getting a seat for the commute easier. Spread across a 12 storey building, there are 79 new flats on sale with German engineered kitchens and Hyperoptic broadband.

Call Cushman & Wakefield on 020 3296 2222