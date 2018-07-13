Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, recruitment and real estate. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Fieldfisher

International law firm Fieldfisher has appointed Philippe Freund as a partner in its tax disputes and investigations team. He joins from Joseph Hage Aaronson. Philippe, a barrister, has specialised in contentious tax matters for more than a decade. After studying law in Germany, France and the UK, he was called to the bar of England and Wales in 2005. Philippe specialises in European law and UK tax law relating to UK income and capital taxes, especially in relation to trusts and non-domiciled individuals. He provides cross-border strategic advice to corporates, trusts and private clients. He regularly coordinates tax lawyers across Europe on contentious tax matters, including, in particular, in Germany, Switzerland and France. Philippe has been rated for contentious tax by Chambers & Partners since 2013, is described as a Tax Controversy Leader by International Tax Review, and is one of Tax Journal’s Forty under 40 tax professionals.

Hays

Hays, the world’s leading recruiting experts in qualified, professional and skilled people, has appointed Simon Winfield as managing director of the Hays UK & Ireland business. Simon moves into the role from his most recent position as managing director for Hays in both the south west and Wales region and Ireland. Simon brings over 25 years’ experience in recruitment to the position. He began his career with Hays in Australia in 2006 with responsibility for the technical recruitment specialisms in Western Australia, and in 2011 was appointed senior regional director for all specialisms in Western Australia/Northern Territory and joined the operational board for Hays Australia and New Zealand. Simon returned to the UK in 2014. With responsibility for the leadership and development of the UK & Ireland business, Simon will report to Nigel Heap, who will continue to hold responsibility for the Hays UK&I, EMEA and ANZ businesses on the Hays management board.

AZ Real Estate

AZ Real Estate, the London- and Moscow-based real estate consultancy, has appointed Anna Petrenko as associate, as it gears up for the next stage of its growth. Anna will be responsible for day to day management and sourcing investments for clients, ranging from prime London commercial units to high yielding properties and development project acquisitions. A qualified lawyer, Anna joins from Russia and brings with her over a decade of experience working with international developers in the shopping centre arena. She most recently worked for Finnish development company SRV Group. She previously worked with Ikea Centres Russia managing the operations of two of St Petersburg’s biggest shopping centres.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.