Josh Mines

Thomas Cook is on the hunt for a successor to take over from the chairman who lead the company from financial collapse, a report today has suggested.

The tour operator has hired Egon Zehnder International to find suitable candidates to take the place of Belgian-born Frank Meysman, who has been chair of Thomas Cook since 2011.

Current board members and outsiders are being considered for the role.

Sky News reported that though the search process had tentatively begun, Meysman could still stay in his post until 2020.

Meysman has presided over a difficult period at the company, steering it out of a severe downturn in business with a huge £1.6bn capital restructuring.

He was also instrumental in hiring Harriet Green as its chief executive in 2012, who simplified the business and adjusted to changing consumers trends, in particular the growth of website sales.

Green left in 2014 and was followed by Peter Fankhauser, who put added emphasis on own-brand hotels.

Meysman's time at the company was slightly mired by Green's handling of the response to the deaths of two children on a Thomas Cook in 2006.

The children's family were angry at the amount of time it took the company to publicly apologise for its role in the tragedy.

Thomas Cook declined to comment.

