Bill Esdaile

SOME performances on the racecourse simply take your breath away – and that was certainly the case when Alpha Centauri bounded clear in last month’s Group One Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Jessica Harrington’s Irish 1000 Guineas winner came six lengths clear, smashing the track record by over a second.

It was an astonishing display and it’s easy to see why Ladbrokes offer just 4/7 about her for today’s Group One Falmouth Stakes (3.35pm) at Newmarket.

She’s going to be very hard to beat on her favoured quick ground, but this is a different course and there’s a small chance that her effort in the Coronation could have left its mark.

That may well be clutching at straws, although there have been upsets in this race in the past and I’m prepared to chance CLEMMIE each-way at 15/2 with Coral.

Aidan O’Brien has always loved this daughter of Galileo who was Europe’s champion two-year-old last year.

Admittedly things haven’t quite worked out this season, but O’Brien was adamant that she wasn’t quite there when finishing fifth to Alpha Centauri in the Coronation.

We’re now three weeks on and Clemmie returns to the course where she bolted up 12 months ago in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes.

She’s a very classy filly, who Ballydoyle have always regarded as one of their best, so let’s hope she can bounce back.

Although John Gosden has bigger fish to fry this week, I think he can still land the 1m2f bet365 Handicap (3.00pm) with WISSAHICKON.

The George Strawbridge-owned colt won in the style of a progressive horse at York last time, making it three wins from four career starts.

He’s gone up 7lbs for that, but may just turn out better than a handicapper.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Wissahickon 3.00pm Newmarket

Clemmie e/w 3.35pm Newmarket