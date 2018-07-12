Emily Nicolle

Apple has today announced the new Macbook Pro 2018 as its fastest performing notebook ever, with larger memory and better security.

While the dimensions and display of the new Macbook Pro are completely unchanged from last year's models, Apple has updated the internal hardware to its most advanced offering yet.

The computer comes with an new eighth-generation Intel Core processor, which will make the 15-inch model up to 70 per cent faster and the 13-inch model up to two times faster over the 2017 editions.

The 15-inch model will also support up to 32GB of additional memory, contain a 2TB or 4TB solid state drive, and for the first time, house Apple's T2 chip that delivers enhanced security and the ability to use voice commands with Siri.

An improved keyboard means that typing will be quieter, and its performance update means that activities like compiling code, running large data sets or editing video can all be done at more than twice the speed.

Apple's leather sleeves, first introduced for the smaller Macbook, are now also available for the Macbook Pro range in saddle brown, midnight blue, and a brand new black. By the time autumn rolls around, users will be able to update the computer to the recently unveiled operating system Mojave.

Available today from £1,149 and £2,349 respectively, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller said: "The latest generation MacBook Pro is the fastest and most powerful notebook we’ve ever made."