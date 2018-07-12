Alys Key

John Lewis has today unveiled the first look at what is set to be its biggest ever in-house fashion launch.

The collection, dubbed John Lewis & Partners after the department store's new brand name, is part of a push towards building a £500m own brand fashion business.

It forms part of a new strategy which will mean more of the items stocked in John Lewis will be either own-brand or exclusive to the retailer.

Currently 30 per cent of John Lewis products are own-brand or exclusive, but the goal is to make this 50 per cent.

The ambitious plans were first revealed last month, when the John Lewis Partnership warned of 'substantially lower' profits this year, with half-year profits set to be close to zero.

It is hoped that the addition of more "unique" products across both Waitrose and John Lewis will differentiate the businesses and boost performance.

In 2017, sales of John Lewis's own brand womenswear ranges grew by 15 per cent.

Christine Kasoulis, fashion buying director at John Lewis said the new range would help make it "a leading fashion destination".

Prices will range from £10 to £250. It will be available on 4 September.

To support the growth of in-house product development, John Lewis has pledge to recruit 50 per cent more designers and 70 per cent more technologists.

