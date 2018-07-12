Alys Key

Shares in bookmakers rose in early trading today, at least in part due to England's defeat in last nights World Cup semi-final.

The national team's loss to Croatia is likely to have saved bookies millions on high odds bets staked on England winning the tournament.

Oddschecker estimated that the industry could lose £100m if football really did come home.

So it is no surprise that investors breathed a sigh of relief this morning.

Shares in Paddy Power Betfair rose 2.5 per cent. GVC and William Hill both climbed around 1.5 per cent.

Online bookie 888 Holdings edged up 0.9 per cent.

But bookies could still be obliged to cough up if Harry Kane takes home the golden boot. Analysts at Barclays said that if Kane scores the most goals of the tournament, this would be negative for UK bookmakers.

