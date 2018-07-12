Sebastian McCarthy

Discount retailer B&M enjoyed strong UK revenue growth in the first quarter of the year despite nationwide high street woes.

The British firm shrugged off any doubts about the plummeting footfall which has impacted on major retailers like M&S and Poundworld, as revenues in the first quarter of the year grew 8.3 per cent.

Read more: Online womenwear retailer Sosandar's revenues almost quadruple

Strong sales in its gardening and outdoor leisure range helped boost revenues for the retailing heavyweight, which says it is on track to build at least 45 new B&M stores this year.

Like-for-like sales in Britain rose 1.6 per cent from the start of April to the end of June.

Total revenue for the group, which includes the Heron Food convenience stores bought last year and German brand Jawoll, rose more than 20 per cent to £796m.

Read more: Retailer backed by Wagamama owners gets green light on CVA

Simon Arora, chief executive of B&M, said: "Our competitively priced ranges for Garden and outdoor leisure have been very well received and they are achieving great rates of sell-through. We have enjoyed record sales in these seasonal product categories, which is a testament to the appeal of our highly disruptive business model."

The latest results come six months after B&M showed a sharp increase in sales in the Christmas period amid rising inflation and slow wage rises.