Asos profit margins grow ahead of expectations

Alys Key

Asos reported another jump in sales this morning and increased its profitability faster than expected.

The figures

Retail sales were up 22 per cent over all, bringing in £802.7m in the four months to the end of June.

Momentum was maintained in the UK where sales grew 23 per cent to £288m.

But the biggest area of growth was in the EU where sales jumped 31 per cent, boosted by the currency exchange rate.

Retail gross margin was up 130 basis points, which the company said was ahead of its plan.

Why it's interesting

Asos is one of the leaders in online fashion retail, but it has competition in the form of Boohoo and newer brands such as Missguided.

As well as attracting impulse buyers, the site now has a loyal core following who are buying more. The number of active customers during the period jumped 20 per cent, while average basket value and average order frequency also grew.

The company said sales growth for the full year would likely be towards the lower end of the 25-30 per cent range.

What Asos said

Chief executive Nick Beighton said: "I am pleased with the way the business has traded over the last four months and we are on track with our plans for the year. We delivered good sales growth, particularly in the UK, better than planned gross margin alongside significant progress on our infrastructure investments.

"P4 trading has started well, particularly in terms of full price sell through. We remain confident of delivering another year of strong growth."

