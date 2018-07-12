Alys Key

Burberry has always had celebrity fans, but with the appointment of its new creative director Riccardo Tisci it gained the backing of one of the world’s most influential living fashion icons: Beyonce.

The singer, who has favoured Tisci’s designs since his days at Givenchy, wore Burberry’s signature check print in the video for a new song when she and husband Jay-Z unexpectedly released a joint album last month. The video spread like wildfire across social media and to date has almost 69m views.

Not only did this generate extra buzz for Burberry, it also neatly illustrated the power of a surprise announcement.

Now, it seems as if the FTSE 100 fashion house has taken inspiration from its influential customer, promising to focus on “engaging consumers with frequent and sometimes unexpected drops of fresh product”.

Last week’s announcement of the company’s collaboration with legendary British designer Vivienne Westwood was a prime example of this: the news went straight to consumers via Tisci’s Instagram where it garnered more than 25,000 likes.

Moving away from two core collections each year to smaller, more frequent releases is crucial for cracking the new digital, Instagram-focused direction of luxury shopping. Most brands – Burberry included – now allow consumers to buy at least some items from a catwalk collection straight away, rather than waiting months. This is the age of see now, buy now.

But the company must capitalise on the momentum it builds with this quick-fix solution of high-profile collaborations and instant shopping. Chief executive Marco Gobbetti ultimately wants to move the brand to the top end of the luxury market, a move that has some investors worried after Mulberry got its fingers burnt on a similar strategy a few years ago.

Burberry’s shares are up over a third since their low in January, as investors wait to see how changes at the top will affect its growth. But for Gobbetti to prove his strategy works, he will need to harness the power of hype to create something more sustainable.