Wednesday 11 July 2018 6:42pm

Sainsbury's bats away criticism of new chairman Martin Scicluna

 
Josh Mines
Sainsbury's Open New Energy Efficient Store In King's Lynn
An investor raised concerns about its new chair's involvement in Lloyds Banking Group's failed merger with HBOS in 2008 (Source: Getty)

Sainsbury’s yesterday defended its new chairman after he received criticsm from an investor concerned with his involvement in a botched merger when he worked for Lloyds bank.

The supermarket yesterday said insurer RSA’s chairman Martin Scicluna would become non-executive chair in March 2019.

Scicluna worked for Lloyds Banking Group when it bought struggling HBOS in 2008.

The deal ended up hitting Lloyds’ market value, before the bank received a government bail-out in 2009.

The new chair will steer Sainsbury's through its £15bn merger with Asda which will create the biggest supermarket in the UK.

Read more: Sainsbury's first quarter shows sluggish growth heading into Asda tie-up

“My concern at the moment is a lack of diligence in 2008 by a number of individuals. I don’t want to have a similar thing occurring in 2019 when we merge with Asda,” said Ralph Eschwege.

But Susan Rice, Sainsbury’s senior independent director defended the new chairman.

“That was a very complicated period and the coming together of Lloyds and HBOS couldn’t be more different than the transaction that we’re looking at just now.”

Tags

Related articles

Sainsbury's set to appoint Martin Scicluna as new chairman
Josh Mines
Josh Mines | Staff

Sainsbury's first quarter shows sluggish growth heading into Asda tie-up
Emily Nicolle
Emily Nicolle | Staff

Sainsbury's sales dip while Ocado and Lidl gain in latest grocer data
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff