Catherine Neilan

Theresa May will urge Donald Trump to help strengthen the UK's ties with the US after Brexit through a "future-proof" partnership, during his first official visit since becoming US President.

Trump will land in the UK on Thursday afternoon from Brussels, where has been making waves at the Nato summit. The Prime Minister will host a dinner at Winston Churchill's birthplace Blenheim Palace, with some of businesses biggest names - thought to include Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder of Ineos, Larry Fink, head of BlackRock, and Alex Gorsky, chief executive of Johnson & Johnson.

On Friday he will be given a demonstration of the UK’s military capabilities and integrated UK-US military training before travelling to Chequers for "substantive bilateral talks", to include foreign policy issues including Russia, trade, Brexit, and the Middle East.

It is here the Prime Minister is expected to press the case for strengthening the "special relationship" between the two countries. In particular, she will begin discussions on a "strengthened, ambitious and future-proof trade partnership."

Earlier this week, Trump's ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson warned that a trade deal was "up in the air" following Chequers. Trump himself noted the UK was "in turmoil" after the ministerial resignations it provoked.

But May was still confident a deal could be done.

Ahead of his arrival, she said: "When we leave the European Union we will begin to chart a new course for Britain in the world and our global alliances will be stronger than ever.

“There is no stronger alliance than that of our special relationship with the US and there will be no alliance more important in the years ahead.

“The UK and the US already have a uniquely close partnership in the fight for democracy and global security and we share a global outlook across the vast majority of foreign policy issues... This week we have an opportunity to deepen this unique trading relationship."