Josh Mines

Scottish football club Rangers is to face Mike Ashley's Sports Direct in court later this month in a row over the sale of the team's kit.

The legal tussle comes from a deal which grants Sports Direct owner SDI Retail Services the right to sell Rangers replica kits and merchandise.

The agreement for SDI to sell the kit is expiring shortly, and Rangers want to start selling new kits made by sportswear maker Hummels.

Read more: Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley keeps faith in the UK high street

SDI argues Rangers should not be able to enter a new deal and claims a clause in its existing contract means it should be allowed to match a new offer to make the football kit.

A judge today agreed to sign an injunction which stops Rangers signing a new deal until a trial is held. Justice Phillips said there would be a trial later this month to look into the contract and find out the legal clause which is relevant to SDI's claim.

The trial comes at a bad time for Rangers, as the weeks just before a new season are a crucial time for selling new replica football kits.

Read more: Sports Direct has blamed a former MP for a drop in the firm's share price