Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover property and PR. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

JLL

JLL has appointed former Google executive Vinay Goel as its chief digital product officer, reinforcing the company’s position as the digital leader in corporate real estate. JLL created this new role to oversee delivery of innovative technology solutions to enhance clients’ business performance. Vinay brings JLL a blue-chip Silicon Valley track record. He has helped usher in technologies that have transformed how JLL accesses, uses and shares information that powers how we live, work and play. He served in global product leadership roles at Google – including Google Maps, Google Apps, Google Station and other high-profile products during his 11-year tenure. Earlier in his career, he was country head of products for Google India and held product development and management roles at companies including Oracle, Intel, CheckPoint Software and Silicon Valley startups. He graduated with a master’s degree in management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting has appointed Elizabeth Adams as managing director in its energy and natural resources group in London. Elizabeth is a seasoned public relations and public affairs professional with a wealth of in-house and agency experience in the energy and natural resources sector. Most recently, Elizabeth led communications and external affairs at challenger utility UK Power Reserve . Prior to that she was head of corporate communications for Canary Wharf Group. Elizabeth spent five years at Brunswick where she advised a number of energy clients and where she co-founded the energy and commodity initiative ‘Next Generation’ to help young professionals bolster their industry network and knowledge. Prior to agency life, Elizabeth spent five years in journalism including at Argus Media and later moved to Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal.

James Andrew International

James Andrew International has welcomed Findlay Macpherson to the team as a consultant. Findlay has spent the last three years in Hong Kong as the regional head of commercial real estate and hotel financing for HSBC Commercial Banking, Asia Pacific. Prior to that, he was at the Prudential Regulatory Authority at the Bank of England for six years, where he was responsible for the review of real estate portfolios across the finance sector. Findlay joins with a host of connections throughout the Far East, particularly in Hong Kong and China. His work will assist James Andrew International as it looks to build even greater relationships with experienced property investors who are seeking to expand and diversify their portfolios.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.