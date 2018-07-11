Alys Key

The Piccadilly Line strike which had been planned for this week has been suspended.

The industrial action had been scheduled to begin tonight and last until Saturday morning.

But last-minute talks between conciliation service ACAS and the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' union (RMT) mean it will now not go ahead, bringing relief for those everyone using the Tube network.

Responding the to the news, mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Over the past two years the number of days lost to strikes on the Underground has been reduced by 65 per because we have engaged in constructive dialogue with the trade unions - which is good news for commuters, visitors and staff alike.

“This shows once again the benefits to Londoners of TfL engaging positively with our staff and trade unions.”

The RMT said the strike was is due to "a series of attacks" on working conditions and staffing levels stemming from "a continued failure" by London Underground to employ enough drivers. RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the union has "had no choice but to put on these strike dates".

But talks, which were announced on Monday, have been successful in staving off the disruption, which would have coincided with President Donald Trump's planned visit to London.

