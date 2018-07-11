Philip Day withdraws attempt to join Stobart Group board

Alys Key

Retail billionaire Philip day has backed off in his attempts to join the board of Stobart Group, the company confirmed today.

Activist investors including former Stobart boss Andrew Tinkler had been trying to replace current chair Iain Ferguson with Day, and had gathered enough support to hold an emergency general meeting (EGM) next week.

But Tinkler asked Day to withdraw following indications from the company that current non-executive directors will step down.

Tinkler said: "Given the uncertainty which has been created by this latest announcement - which directly contradicts statements made by Mr Ferguson at the AGM - and the fact that the current board has shown itself willing to remove any director from office who does not agree with the actions of the board, I have come to the conclusion that no purpose would be served by proposing the election of Philip Day as a director of the company at this stage."

This came after chairman Iain Ferguson narrowly kept his position with a majority of 51.2 per cent in his favour.

Day could still have sought to join the board through an emergency general meeting (EGM) scheduled for 18 July.

But Day did not notify the board by the deadline of seven date seven days in advance of the meeting, meaning the EGM will now not take place.

A spokesperson for Day said he had agreed to not be proposed "while other matters are resolved".

But the shareholder bust-up shows no signs of going away, with Tinkler saying he reserved the right to propose further resolutions "to ensure that the required changes to the board are made at the earliest opportunity".

