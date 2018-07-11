Alys Key

Two craft brewers are celebrating President Donald Trump's visit to the UK in the best way they can: with a satirical limited edition beer.

Bermondsey-based Affinity Brew Co has collaborated with Boutilliers, a craft brewer based in Kent, to create two orange-themed beverages.

One is a blood orange and cranberry saison called July 13th, the day of a "Stop Trump" march in central London.

The other is a fruit saison called Cat Snatcher. We'll leave you to guess at the significance of that name.

"This feels like a watershed moment in UK history; never before has a foreign visitor caused so much outrage, anger, sheer disbelief as this divisive, bigoted, lying shambles of a man," said Ben Duckworth of Affinity.

"We believe that the public response will be absolutely unprecedented, which is why we felt incapable of keeping quiet. More than that, we want to help drive the debate forward and make people think about what's happening on their doorsteps!"

The breweries will be passing out the beers to protestors at the March on Friday, and will be serving them at the Affinity tasting room on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

A select list of venues are also serving the brews this week.

