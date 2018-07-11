Online womenwear retailer Sosandar's revenues almost quadruple

Alys Key

Shares in online womenswear retailer Sosandar climbed today as its revenue almost quadrupled.

The share price was up 15 per cent in afternoon trading at 24.7p

​The figures

Revenue almost quadrupled to £1.35m.

Like-for-like sales jumped 268 per cent compared to the same period the year before.

Gross profit was up 532 per cent to £660,000, but underlying earnings came in at a loss of £3.1m.

Why it's interesting

Sosandar entered the junior stock market in an unusual way last year, when it was the subject of a reverse takeover by a cash shell.

Its founders are hopeful of replicating the success of other online clothing retailers Asos and Boohoo.

The company has focused on investing in customer acquisition, and growing its online following.

Sosandar founder Julie Lavington told City A.M. today that the company had seen a gap in the market for fashionable clothing aimed at women moving on from younger online brands and was "only just starting" to realise the potential of targeting this group.

What Sosandar said

Co-chief executives Julie Lavington and Ali Hall said: "Our strategy is to continue to broaden the product range to give more choice to our customers, buy deeper and engage in a more diversified marketing strategy. We remain focused on data-driven efficiencies and digital investment to improve our customers' journeys."

