Burberry banks on fresh products to maintain momentum as sales grow

Alys Key

Sales at Burberry met expectations in the first quarter, though weaker tourism impacted performance in the UK and the rest of Europe.

The figures

Like-for-like sales met consensus targets of three per cent growth.

Meanwhile revenue was almost flat, growing to £479m versus £478m.

No changes were made to the outlook for the full year, and the company said it was on track to make £100m worth of cost savings.

Why it's interesting

Burberry is betting on a Beyonce-like strategy of dropping fresh products at unexpected times to build hype.

Last week the brand announced a collaboration with legendary British designer Dame Vivienne Westwood. The collection will launch in stores from December.

New creative director Riccardo Tisci will also show his first collection in September, with some pieces available to buy instantly.

This is one approach to a problem luxury brands sometimes have when consumers do not feel the need to keep buying new products from the same label.

Internationally, customers in the Asia Pacific region are still driving growth, with mid-single digit growth. But lower tourist footfall in the UK and continental Europe meant sales declined in the region.

What Burberry said

Chief executive Marco Gobbetti said: “We are pleased with our progress in the quarter. The team has embraced Riccardo’s creative vision and is working well together as we prepare for his debut collection in September, the next step in our journey.

"While we know it will take time to achieve our ambitions, our progress to-date and the energy in and around the company give me confidence for the future.”

Read more: Burberry bids adieu to Bailey with £4.2m pay (and £28,000 in gifts)