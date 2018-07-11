Wednesday 11 July 2018 7:32am

Sky agrees to improved £24.5bn bid from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox

 
Alys Key
OFCOM Considers The Multi-billion Pound Takeover Of SKY By 21st Century Fox
Sky and 21st Century Fox have reached a new agreement (Source: Getty)

Sky has agreed to an improved offer from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox which outbids rival Comcast.

The new deal values Sky at £24.5bn, about 12 per cent higher than Comcast's bid.

Each Sky shareholder will receive 1400p in cash per share.

It must still be approved by the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport.

On Monday Matt Hancock, who previously held the role, was made health secretary and replaced in DCMS by Jeremy Wright.

The new culture secretary said he expects to keep to the timetable already set out by his predecessor and announce a final decision by tomorrow.

