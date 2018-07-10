Sainsbury's set to appoint Martin Scicluna as new chairman

Josh Mines

The chairman of insurer RSA Martin Scicluna is set to join the board of J Sainsbury as the supermarket embarks on its £15bn mega-merger with Asda.

The appointment will see Scicluna replace long-serving David Tyler, and could be made as early as Wednesday, when Sainsbury's holds its annual meeting in London.

Scicluna has vast experience in blue-chip boardrooms, having worked at giants like Lloyds Banking Group and Worldpay. He also spent three decades as partner at big four firm Deloitte.

Sky News reported that the announcement was likely to cheer up investors, some of whom had been sceptical about Sainsbury's £15bn tie-up with Walmart-owned Asda.

The merger is currently being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), and if approved would create a 2,800 store behemoth - the biggest food retailer in the UK.

The deal would value Asda at £7.3bn, and hand Walmart £3bn in cash as well as a 42 per cent stake in the merged business.

Sainsbury's declined to comment.

